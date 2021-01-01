Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
Dell Alienware m15 R6
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|99%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +43%
7066
4934
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3875
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Loudness
|82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
