63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Dell Alienware x14
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Dell Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (131 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~64%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 1736:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 99.6%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +25%
500 nits
Alienware x14
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +16%
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware x14
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
