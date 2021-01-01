Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (145.8 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
Alienware x17 R1 +12%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7066
Alienware x17 R1 +34%
9463
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +8%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3875
Alienware x17 R1 +30%
5037
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Loudness
|82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
