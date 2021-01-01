Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
58 out of 100
Dell G3 15 3500
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
From $1599
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Dell G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 800:1
sRGB color space 98.1% 57%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +100%
500 nits
G3 15 3500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 130 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +133%
7.46 TFLOPS
G3 15 3500
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82 dB 73.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

