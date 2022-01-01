Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 130° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB 39.67 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 891:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 95.9%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 69.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 67%
Response time 3 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +163%
7.12 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 82 dB 39.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
