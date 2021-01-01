Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
From $1599
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.6 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~89.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 98.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 94%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) +145%
7.46 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Loudness 82 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) or Dell Alienware m15 R5
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) or HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский