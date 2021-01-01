Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Display
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.9 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|300 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1402
1374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7110
4916
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3862
3805
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Loudness
|82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
