Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
- Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 94 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|77%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1066 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +3%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +17%
7509
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +3%
1449
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10173
MECH 15 G3 +22%
12389
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82 dB
|89 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|2 mm
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.
