Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 94 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 77%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +43%
500 nits
MECH 15 G3
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +146%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
