Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 80 against 64.3 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (145.8 vs 159.3 square inches) Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~72.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.6 mm Colors White, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1181:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% 94% Adobe RGB profile 73% 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 74% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 500 nits Prometheus XVI (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 64.3 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 891 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS Prometheus XVI (2021) +94% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

