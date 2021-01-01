Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16") vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 1152:1
sRGB color space 98.1% 90%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 65.6%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
7.46 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +124%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

