Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 93-127% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135 vs 145.8 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|27 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|300 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7066
9595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
611
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3875
5127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1230 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|20.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1220
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
