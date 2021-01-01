Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 93-127% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 27 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1230 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 20.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
7.46 TFLOPS
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +169%
20.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

