Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 80 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +41%
7066
5012
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3875
3768
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1