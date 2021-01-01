Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or MagicBook 15 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
54 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
From $1599
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (127.6 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
MagicBook 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~81.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB 36.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 1230:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 96.3%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 67.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 65.4%
Response time 3 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 197 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +152%
7.12 TFLOPS
MagicBook 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

