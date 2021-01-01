Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs HP Omen 17 (2021)

73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
VS
72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
HP Omen 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and HP Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 106-144% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) -
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) -
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) -
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 5.7 mm -191.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +67%
500 nits
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 165 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
7.46 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +192%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
3. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
4. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
5. HP Spectre x360 15 vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
7. MSI GE76 Raider vs HP Omen 17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский