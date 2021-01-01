Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
From $1599
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~74.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|150 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1066 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6267
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1815
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10173
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|-
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1