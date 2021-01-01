Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

74 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
From $1599
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
From $1150
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (145.8 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 398.6 mm (15.69 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 24.3-26.2 mm (0.96-1.03 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~71.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Black, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 800:1
sRGB color space 98.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
4. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский