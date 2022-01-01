Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Aspire 7 (A715-51G) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.3 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Aspire 7 (A715-51G)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches		 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm
14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~78%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.5 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +172%
8.7 TFLOPS
Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
