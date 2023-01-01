You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs) Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.8 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~86% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1275:1 - sRGB color space 96.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.3% - Response time 25 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 0:58 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1116 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 72.5 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.