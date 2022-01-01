You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6 mm Colors White, Gray Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +67% 500 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 501 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +42% 8.7 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 87.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.