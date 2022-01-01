Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.4 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|54.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1275:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.3%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.2 V
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1116 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5530 +4%
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8219
4553
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10604
5415
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|72.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
