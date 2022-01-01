Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Latitude 5531 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Latitude 5531

66 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5531
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Dell Latitude 5531
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Dell Latitude 5531 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.4 vs 146.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Latitude 5531

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1275:1 500:1
sRGB color space 96.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 69.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.3% -
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 0:58 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1116 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +222%
8.7 TFLOPS
Latitude 5531
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 72.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
2. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
3. Vostro 7620 vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. Latitude 5430 vs Latitude 5531
5. Latitude 7530 vs Latitude 5531

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5531 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский