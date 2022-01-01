You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 80 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.4 vs 146.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.2 mm Colors White, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1275:1 500:1 sRGB color space 96.1% - Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.3% - Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +127% 500 nits Latitude 5531 220 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 0:58 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 1116 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +222% 8.7 TFLOPS Latitude 5531 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 72.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.