You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1320 grams less (around 2.91 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (91.3 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~88.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 45 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +12% 1498 XPS 13 9315 1343 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +49% 8219 XPS 13 9315 5524

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

