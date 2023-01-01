You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.5 vs 146.3 square inches) 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.8% Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1275:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 96.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.3% - Response time 25 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits Aero 14 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 0:58 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 1116 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +24% 8.7 TFLOPS Aero 14 OLED (2023) 7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 72.5 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.