Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.5 vs 146.3 square inches)
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
|311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1275:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|96.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.3%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1116 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +20%
9830
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1639
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +11%
11732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|72.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
