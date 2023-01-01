Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Aero 14 OLED (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.5 vs 146.3 square inches)
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Aero 14 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches		 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1275:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 96.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.3% -
Response time 25 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:58 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1116 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 72.5 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
