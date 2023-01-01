You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs) Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 88 against 80 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 88 against 80 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.2% Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.7 mm Colors White, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1275:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 96.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.3% 100% Response time 25 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 88 Wh Full charging time 0:58 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right, Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1116 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 8.7 TFLOPS Aero 16 OLED (2023) +72% 15 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 72.5 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.