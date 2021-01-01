Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or Nitro 5 AN515-57 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
System and application performance
Performance in popular 3D games
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Potential battery life in light and average use
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1480:1
sRGB color space - 53%
Response time 25 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
