Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1500 grams less (around 3.31 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (146 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 74 against 60 watt-hours
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches
|400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~64.6%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|25 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13551
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
17.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|5x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1