Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

52 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
Battery 52.6 Wh
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (101.4 vs 146 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~82%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
