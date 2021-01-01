Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 8.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 5x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.