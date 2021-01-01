Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

62 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level - 49.9 dB

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1424:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time 25 ms 23 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 150 / 240 W

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 73.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

