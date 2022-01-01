Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

52 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (110.5 vs 146 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +53%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
2. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) or Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3. TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
4. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
5. Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
9. ROG Zephyrus M16 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
10. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский