Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or TUF Gaming A15 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

52 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 (2022) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
5. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
6. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
8. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and MSI Katana GF66
9. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
10. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский