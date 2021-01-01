Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
From $1000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~72.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +276%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
6. MSI GS66 Stealth vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
9. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
10. MSI GF75 Thin vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский