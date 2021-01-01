Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $3299
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (126.9 vs 146 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches
|356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5353
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9429
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
2.458 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|5x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
