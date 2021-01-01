Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

62 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $3299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (126.9 vs 146 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~82%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

