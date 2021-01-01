Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches
|360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1445
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +37%
7339
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1463
1242
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +6%
10016
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|5x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
