Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1219:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
Response time 25 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 780 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
9. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
10. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский