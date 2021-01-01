Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 97 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +20%
6411
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +25%
1823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9759
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|5x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1