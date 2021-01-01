Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 97 against 60 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~90.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors White, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 250 nits XPS 17 9710 (2021) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 97 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 0 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS XPS 17 9710 (2021) +92% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 5x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.