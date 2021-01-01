Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 70.9 against 60 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133 vs 146 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches
|357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5353
4020
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1463
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9429
4965
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|5x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
