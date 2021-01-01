Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
vs
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches		 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1181:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Response time 25 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1066 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 5x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
4. Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
5. Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
6. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs ROG Strix G15 G513
8. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
9. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
10. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and 5i 15" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский