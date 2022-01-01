You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 80 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~78.6% Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.6 mm Colors White, Blue White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 300 nits Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 / 300 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +172% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 5x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.