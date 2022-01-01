You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 80 against 50.2 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (145.8 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.7 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 892:1 sRGB color space 100% 59% Adobe RGB profile - 38% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +279% 7.12 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

