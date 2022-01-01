Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 80 against 62 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (102.9 vs 145.8 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +123%
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5511 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
2. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and 5i 15" Gen 7
3. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
4. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
6. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский