Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109.7 vs 145.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches		 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 200 / 240 W
Cable length 1037 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.3 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
