You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109.7 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +60% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

