Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (145.8 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches		 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1073:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1023 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +94%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 74.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
5. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Dell Alienware x14
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Razer Blade 17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский