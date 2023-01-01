Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or TUF Gaming A17 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (145.8 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 / 280 W
Cable length 1037 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7.12 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 (2023) +29%
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs 5i 15" Gen 7
3. Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs Gaming A17 (2023)
4. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs Gaming A17 (2023)
5. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42) vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
7. Razer Blade 18 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский