Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Dell Alienware m15 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches		 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~67.4%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 800 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +94%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
5. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
8. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
9. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Dell Alienware m15 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский