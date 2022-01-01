You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~69% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +20% 300 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 8 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +4% 1652 G15 5525 1581 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 8365 G15 5525 +4% 8689

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +11% 7.12 TFLOPS G15 5525 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.