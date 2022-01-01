Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Dell Precision 5560

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Dell Precision 5560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 473-645% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.9 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~89%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
300 nits
Precision 5560 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +860%
7.12 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

