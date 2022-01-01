You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 473-645% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.9 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~89% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits Precision 5560 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +860% 7.12 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

