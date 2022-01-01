You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.8 vs 145.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~89% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W 40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +42% 7.12 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.