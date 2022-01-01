Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
68 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches		 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 60 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 11000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 720 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7.12 TFLOPS
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +77%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC255
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

